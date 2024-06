תיעוד החיסול דובר צה"ל

This morning (Monday), an IAF aircraft struck in the area of Tyre in Lebanon and eliminated the terrorist Ali Hussein Sabra, a military operative in Hezbollah's Force Build-up Unit.

In his role, Hussein Sabra was involved in efforts to equip and enhance Hezbollah’s Aerial Defense Unit.

In addition, the IDF struck Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure consisting of several military compounds used by the Hezbollah Aerial Defense Array in the area of Qotrani in southern Lebanon.