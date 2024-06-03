Israeli Consul in New York Ofir Akunis, at the Arutz Sheva-Israel National News Jerusalem Conference in New York City on Sunday, called for the release of the hostages and called out the campaign against Israel on the internet.

"We say to Hamas, 'Let my people go.' It is our responsibility and commitment to bring them home, and we will do it," Akunis declared.

He continued: "Just hours after the parade, we showed the great importance of supporting the State of Israel. We marched today, listen carefully, we marched today here in New York as proud Jews, proud Zionists, and proud Israelis! Israeli flags were flown proudly and powerfully along Fifth Avenue. We showed everyone that the people of Israel are alive, and we will always live."

Following October 7 and the public discourse on a Palestinian state, Akunis stated: "Secondly, we occasionally hear from the international community regarding the war in Gaza is about the facts. What is the basic fact about October 7? We did not start the fire. Recently, some countries have declared their intention to recognize a Palestinian state; this is a reward for Hamas. Eighty percent of Palestinians in Judea and Samaria continue to support the massacre of October 7. I ask you from here in New York, when was the last time you heard Mahmoud Abbas condemn the October 7 massacre? Never. He has never done it. Any Palestinian state with Hamas would be a terrorist state that would repeat the events of October 7 over and over."

Addressing the "All Eyes on Rafah" campaign, Akunis said: "In recent days, I have heard a ridiculous slogan, 'All eyes on Rafah.' We need to respond to them: 'All eyes on you, terrorists!' I want to say something very important to the American people, with your permission, directly from here. Your September 11 is our October 7."