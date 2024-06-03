צה"ל פועל ברפיח צילום: דובר צה"ל

IDF troops are continuing intelligence-based, targeted operations in the Rafah area.

Over the past day, the troops conducted scans and located terror infrastructure and large quantities of weapons in the area. In one activity, IDF troops located RPG missiles during a targeted raid on a military structure.

IDF troops are continuing to operate in the central Gaza Strip, eliminating terrorists in the area. Over the past day, after the troops identified numerous terrorists located at a sniper post in the area, an IDF aircraft struck and eliminated the terrorists.

Additionally, in coordination with the IAF, IDF ground troops eliminated a Hamas rocket operative in the area.

Over the past day, IAF fighter jets struck over 50 targets in the Gaza Strip, including terrorist infrastructure, weapons storage facilities and military structures.