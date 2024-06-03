The terrorist who murdered two IDF soldiers, Staff Sergeant Eliya Hilel and Staff Sergeant Diego Shvisha Harsaj, in a ramming attack in Shechem (Nablus) last week, was held by the Palestinian Authority and released, Galei Tzahal reported.

The IDF is furious over the PA's conduct and is hunting for the terrorist.

The terrorist, a 40-year-old resident of Shechem, turned himself into the PA police a short time after the attack. Sources in the PA security apparatus said he claimed it was an accident and not a nationalist attack.

The report stated further that the PA held the terrorist for just over a day. At that time, the PA security apparatus offered the Shin Bet to create a joint investigation board to investigate the incident while the terrorist remained in PA custody.

The Israelis refused the offer and made it clear that as far as they were concerned the incident was not an accident, but rather a terror attack, and the PA must turn the terrorist into them.

The PA security apparatus, which feared that the IDF would raid the PA police station in Shechem where the terrorist was being held, released him on Friday morning and he fled the area.

The IDF and Shin Bet commented: "The security forces are working at all times to arrest terrorists, including the terrorist who allegedly murdered the two soldiers."