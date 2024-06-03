Israeli Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan sat down with Arutz Sheva's Yoni Kempinski at the Arutz Sheva-Israel National News Jerusalem Conference in New York City on Sunday for a special live interview and expressed concerns over the UN's evolving role, stating, "Sometimes I wonder if Israel should continue to be a member of an organization like the UN."

Erdan remarked on the emotional resonance of this year's Israel Day parade, particularly with the families of hostages and the countless supporters of Israel who have unwaveringly placed their faith in the country, pledging to fight until Hamas is dismantled.

He continued, "I've been repeatedly reminded by these families that we haven't lost our loved ones in vain, as long as Hamas remains in power. I miss Israel; four years of exile have been enough, and it's time for me to return home and stand with my people during these challenging times. This sentiment is further intensified with both of my children set to begin their military service."

Erdan emphasized the threat posed by the UN, stating, "The UN poses a threat not only to Israel but to the entire world, as it has dramatically shifted since 1948 and no longer upholds the same foundational values. Many political interests driving UN decisions aim to whitewash the actions of countries like Russia, which, while voting against Israel, harbor hidden agendas."

Regarding Israel's participation in the UN, Erdan reflected, "Sometimes I wonder if Israel should continue to be a member of an organization like the UN. However, for Israel's national dignity and for the remaining allies among the nations of the world, I believe it's still important to be there. Additionally, efforts should be made to prevent funding of UN organizations by countries like the Netherlands. Israel needs to cultivate its internal coalition among the friendly nations within the UN, those who genuinely and wholeheartedly support democratic values."