Former US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, Chairman of the Jerusalem Conference in New York, spoke on Sunday at the Arutz Sheva-Israel National News Jerusalem Conference in New York City.

"The Biden administration, through its envoys including the Secretary of State, is sending a message: kill fewer Palestinians in Gaza in exchange for more Israeli casualties in the future,” said Friedman.

He further elaborated, "Everyone in the Middle East understands that a Palestinian state would be a terrorist state. Even those who were hesitant about the two-state solution realized after the massacre that it is futile."

He continued, "It is clear that the idea of a single state contradicts the two-state solution. After the events of October 7, everyone realized that Gaza is not Taiwan, despite billions of dollars invested from around the world."

Friedman added, "We need to rally voices in the US to support the extension of Jewish sovereignty over all of Judea and Samaria. This can be supported by both the right and the left, both religious and secular people. Arabs in Judea and Samaria will have better lives if sovereignty is extended. It's a win-win. We need to expand the Abraham Accords to more Gulf states, while making it clear - a two-state solution won't work."

Regarding Biden's recent speech, Friedman stated, "Netanyahu shouldn't have even responded on Shabbat to a proposal that Israel didn't conceive. It's a flawed notion that there are only two opposing options—ending the war or releasing the hostages. That's not the situation."

On the two-state solution, Friedman remarked, "The idea of two states for two peoples is the Democratic administration's go-to solution for all diplomatic problems, and also the notion that Netanyahu is always the problem."

Reflecting on the Trump administration, Friedman said, "Under a Trump administration, I believe we would see a policy recognizing the great trauma Israel has endured, marked by non-interference in Israeli decisions but rather complete military and diplomatic support."