Richy Taylor, Deputy Chief of the New York Police Department, spoke on Sunday at the Arutz Sheva-Israel National News Jerusalem Conference in New York City.

“We are taking tremendous measures to fight antisemitism,” Taylor said during an interview with Inbal Buskila at the conference.

“We're enduring tough times, with antisemitism persisting as an age-old issue. Mayor Eric Adams addressed the tragic situation of the hostages separated from their families on October 7th, emphasizing the need for Middle East peace, starting with hostage release.”

“When questioned about continuing the Israeli traditional parade post-October 7th events, many wondered how. Our response was resolute: ‘How not?!’ Jews won't be denied their right to march,” stated Taylor.

“Reflecting on the parade as a young student, pre-bar mitzvah, I witnessed its beauty. New York boasts strong leadership and a reliable police force, crucial for our community’s well-being.”

Regarding the NYPD's plans to combat antisemitism, Taylor highlighted the surge in antisemitic attacks since October 7th, predominantly non-violent, manifesting as graffiti and swastikas, often by young or mentally unstable individuals.

“We're implementing robust measures, including eighth-grade visits to the Holocaust Museum, enlightening thousands on Jewish heritage and the insidious nature of hate symbols like the swastika,” he said.

He added, "Many perpetrators seek attention, oblivious to the harm caused. However, through our vigilance, we confront and address nearly every hate crime in the city."