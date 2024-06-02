Virulently Anti-Israel Syracuse University Professor Osamah Khalil, Chair of the International Relations Program, is also head and co-founder of Al Shabaka, the Palestinian Policy Network which is funded by George Soros’s Open Society Foundation and the Rockefeller Brothers Foundation.

Following the October 7th attacks, The Swiss government terminated its support for Al-Shabaka following revelations of links to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) terror group. Further, the organization was identified as "belittling, if not justifying" the atrocities from the charity.

A Professor at one of the largest institutions for Jewish students in America is linked to terror by the Swiss Government through an organization funded by George Soros, and in 2024 no one bats an eye.

Since October 7, 2023, Al-Shabaka’s employees have made tens of declarations justifying or contextualizing Hamas’ massacre.

On October 8, Al-Shabaka tweeted, “Al-Shabaka rejects the Israeli Regime’s colonial borders that work to fragment and ultimately erase Palestinian existence. Breaching these boundaries expands the Palestinian imaginary for possibilities of both resistance and collective freedom. We recognize that decolonization is not a metaphor; it is not merely statements or analysis, but an active process that demands the dismantling of colonial power and the reclamation of land. We stand alongside those committed to this effort and to the liberation of Palestinians worldwide.”

Khalil called on October 9th for a ceasefire while bodies were still strewn all over southern Israel. Khalil's organization has endorsed all forms of armed resistance against Israel, a full suspension of military aid to Israel and supports BDS.

Khalil is a danger to the West and does not belong educating Jews or Americans at Syracuse University who cannot be treated fairly in his class.

In addition to Soros, donors to Al Shabaka include Rockefeller Brothers, which has funded Hamas rallies at colleges throughout the U.S., and Wesam Ahmad, the head of the Center for Applied International Law at Al-Haq. On October 22, 2021, the Israeli Ministry of Defense declared Al-Haq a “terror organization” as part of “a network of organizations” that operates “on behalf of the ‘Popular Front’.”

Al-Shabaka rhetoric includes accusations of “ethnic cleansing,” “apartheid,” “genocide,” “collective punishment,” and “war crimes,” as well as supporting a Palestinian Arab “right of return.”

Khalil himself has repeatedly encouraged the types of attack which happened on October 7th. In a forum called “They Build a Wall We Go Over It” and when he urged those in Gaza to “break through the Gaza Wall”, he noted that when Gazans broke through the walls to Egypt, “The destruction of the Rafah wall was quite simply a victory of, and for, the Palestinian people. One can only hope that this time will be the first wall of many to fall in Palestine.”

Khalil continued to note “That Palestinians went over that line again and again illustrates the powerful urge for freedom from oppression and occupation,” and notes when breaching the wall, “More importantly, it demonstrates what Palestinians can do when they act as a collective body.”

On October 7th Palestinians followed Khalil’s advice. He laid out the blueprint.

Khalil noted that Hamas was “..elected to represent the Palestinian people. And what most Palestinians want, I think…Is also that they want a national unity government between Fatah and Hamas. “

Khalil has made many calls for planned, prepared intifada saying “As has been demonstrated repeatedly in Palestinian history an intifada without a unified leadership or a strategy is doomed to fail with dire consequences for the future. Merely calling for an intifada is not the same as planning and preparing for one.”



The head of Syracuse University’s International Relations Department is funded by George Soros and encourages planned, armed, organized intifada – Is it any wonder American campuses are in such danger?

Is this the future of America?

Throughout the years, and as recently as May 2024, Khalil has repeatedly criticized the Palestinian Authority, and the Oslo peace process. Not a single word of criticism of Hamas can be found in hundreds of reviewed articles.

Even before Oct 7th, Khalil slammed the Palestinian Authority for "moderation", noting “The PA won’t even embrace BDS; they give it lip service. In fact the Palestinian ambassador to the UN was actually dismissive about BDS the other day … “small tactics; we’re focused on big strategy.” The big strategy is to go back to The Quartet! That’s your big strategy? Mabrouk. Really, you should be proud of yourself. Let’s go back to 2005 to The Quartet, right? Because it has achieved so much and because you think that Boris Johnson is going to help you? Or you think Russia is going to be able to counter balance the US? This is ridiculous thinking; this is childish, frankly. It prevents us from looking at how deeply embedded the PA is in the occupation system, in the apartheid system and the benefits they get from it, and it prevents the Palestinians from actually moving forward.

What we need is to rethink the kind of liberation movement we want from the ground up, both inside and outside Palestine. What rights do we want? We need to abandon partition logic and negotiation logic. The Palestinians accepted a compromise; it was forced on them effectively by the international community, especially the United States and, to a lesser extent, the Soviet Union; they all told them that’s the only game in town at this point. And that compromise has proven to be a Trojan horse, because what effectively happened is, they [the PA] got wrapped into this negotiations game. Come negotiate; and then we’ll keep negotiating for the next 25 years. And that’s effectively where they are today; let’s keep negotiating about these increasingly smaller pieces of the pie, and smaller and smaller rights and smaller and smaller freedoms.”

While Khalil advocates for Gazans to go over the wall, he notes “The only alternative (to the nightmarish scenarios above and to the PA’s bootless groveling) is equal rights for all, and that means equality, full civil rights, the right to create political parties, the right to full participation in society, and we can focus on everywhere else it’s been done, look at the models available.”

Khalil, in his article entitled “Reclaiming Palestine” says in “the name of all those who have sacrificed their lives for freedom and justice in Palestine, it is imperative that Palestinians act now.”

This is a man who stands against a Jewish state. Neither Syracuse University nor Mr. Khalil have responded to requests for comment.

The leadership of SU continues to create an unsafe and dangerous environment for Jews. Syracuse University permits convicted murderers on campus and terror-linked Soros funded professors in the classroom.

Ronn Torossian is an Israeli American entrepreneur.

He is President of the Syracuse Jewish Parents Council. The Syracuse Jewish Parents Council is the umbrella organization representing 450+ Zionist families involved with Syracuse university. We collectively represent Billions of dollars to the SU community. We were formed in the aftermath of October 7th and members include students, parents, alumni, donors, faculty, Rabbis and local leaders.