A new poll published on Sunday by Kan News discloses that the Likud and the National Unity are weaker than in the previous poll.

According to the poll, if elections were held today, the Likud led by Netanyahu would win 21 seats and the National Unity led by Gantz would win 27 seats.

The third largest party is Yair Lapid's Yesh Atid which would win 14 seats.

Avigdor Liberman's Yisrael Beitenu party continues to grow stronger and would win the poll with 12 seats. Shas would win 10 seats, Otzma Yehudit of Minister Itamar Ben Gvir would win 9 seats, and the United Torah Judaism 7 seats.

According to the poll, the Labor Party led by Yair Golan, standing without Meretz, wins 6 seats.

The Hadash-Ta'al and the United Arab List (Ra’am) would win 5 seats each. The Religious Zionism party, led by Minister Bezalel Smotrich would win 4 seats.

Meretz would not pass the threshold, as Balad and the New Hope, led by MK Gideon Sa'ar.

According to the poll, the coalition bloc will win 51 seats, a drop of one seat compared to the previous poll held by the channel.