On the eighth night of Chanuka, Shai Pizam HY"D, fell in battle in Khan Yunis in the Gaza Strip. He left behind his wife Ma'ayan, his three-week-old daughter Yarden, parents, family, friends and students from "Yeshivat Har Etzion L'Tzeirim," that he established together with Rosh Yeshiva Rabbi Amichai Gordon.

As Shai was leaving his home for the final time, his wife Ma'ayan asked him if it is not hard for him to part from Yarden. Shai smiled and answered: "It's not hard for me. Now, more than ever, I know what I am fighting for."

Ma'ayan, Shai's wife, described Shai as deeply connected to his students. "They were deep in his heart, each and every one of them. Only Shai was capable of combining so much and so precisely. He combined serious and significant Torah study with happiness, laughter and fun."

At the cornerstone ceremony of the Beit Midrash of Yeshivat Har Etzion L'Tzeirim in memory of Shai, the students of the Yeshiva sang Naomi Shemer's famous song Shiro shel Abba (Father's song) in his memory. In honor of the event and in memory of Shai, Rabbi Amichai Gordon and Rabbi Chaim Navon composed a new stanza for this famous song.

If, my friend, you fell in battle – a friend dearer than gold

You did not fall in vein my brother - between river and sea

For it is this blood that will build the nation

May the Nation be rebuilt

Naomi Shemer's song, a Zionist classic, describes the slow building of the country, from individual stones and trees. At times, the small steps seem pointless, but the song reassures us that small steps ultimately lead to something significant, culminating in a prayer for the building of the Beit HaMikdash. The new stanza adds upon the old with a new and timely prayer.

This moving stanza declares that the death of Shai and our other beloved soldiers in battle was not in vain. Their sacrifice will ultimately prove pivotal in the building of the nation and its unity.

In the spirit of the song and its new stanza, we established the cornerstone of the Beit Midrash of Yeshivat Har Etzion L'Tzeirim in memory of Shai, as part of our commitment to him and his legacy.

Shai's students took it upon themselves to make sure that his legacy continues to be with us in order to help us be better and happier people. The students took it upon themselves that Shai's death will not dim the light of goodness in the world, but will only increase it. We took it upon ourselves that his spirit will always live within us.

We are in the process of crowd-funding for the new Beit Midrash in Shai's memory.

