Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant held an operational meeting on Sunday at the Southern Command headquarters, together with Southern Command commanding officer Maj. Gen. Yaron Finkelman, Maj. Gen. (Res.) Yossi Bachar, and command staff officers.

Gallant was briefed on the forces' operations to dismantle Hamas battalions across the Gaza Strip and especially in Rafah.

"I just finished a situational assessment at the Southern Command, the operation in Rafah is progressing above and below ground, the forces are fighting with great determination and are destroying the oxygen tube connecting the Gaza Strip with Egypt. We are choking Hamas and are not letting it continue to exist - it won't have the ability to overcome, get stronger, and rearm," Gallant stated.

"At the same time as the important military operation, the defense establishment is preparing an alternative to Hamas leadership, as we will cut off areas, remove Hamas men from them, and bring in other forces that will allow for another leadership that threatens Hamas," he added.

According to him, "These two actions - on the one hand military action and on the other, the ability to bring an alternative leadership will bring to the achievement of two of the war's objectives: to topple Hamas' leadership and military might and to bring back the hostages."

"At every step, in the entire process of ending the war, we will not accept Hamas leadership in Gaza," the minister concluded.