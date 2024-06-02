ביקור הרמטכ"ל בפיקוד הצפון ובבור חיל האוויר דובר צה"ל

The IDF conducted an exercise last week in General Staff command centers as part of the IDF's readiness for a campaign in the northern arena.

Regular and reservist soldiers participated in the exercise at the headquarters of the Northern Command and in all IDF branches and directorates. The exercise included scenarios simulating an expanded war in the northern arena, as well as multi-arena warfare.

As part of the exercise, the 36th Division conducted a broad division-level simulation that included combat scenarios in the northern arena.

תרגיל מפקדות מטכ״לי דובר צה"ל

During the exercise, the Chief of the General Staff, LTG Herzi Halevi, visited the Northern Command Operations Center, the command centers in the region, and the Israeli Air Force Operations Center in the Kirya with the Commanding Officer of the Northern Command, MG Ori Gordin, the Commanding Officer of the Israeli Air Force, Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar, the Head of the Intelligence Directorate (J2), MG Aharon Haliva, the Head of the Operations Directorate (J3), MG Oded Basiuk, and other commanders.

"The IDF continues to strengthen its readiness at all times and learn lessons during the course of the war," the IDF stated.

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל