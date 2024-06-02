השריפה בצפון דוברות כבאות והצלה

Two individuals were lightly wounded by shrapnel on Sunday afternoon as a result of a rocket that fell in Kiryat Shmona in northern Israel.

Police officers and explosives disposal experts have cordoned off the area and are searching for additional debris.

18 firefighting crews worked on Sunday in several locations after several missiles and drones landed near Qatzrin in the Golan Heights and Yiftah in the Galilee.

15 missiles were launched from Lebanon toward Qatzrin in the Golan Heights, at least four missiles were found to have landed in open areas. In addition, two UAVs exploded in the area. Hezbollah claims the attack was aimed at an Iron Dome radar in the area.

In addition, Two unmanned aircraft launched by Hezbollah on Sunday were not intercepted and exploded near Akko (Acre) and Nehariya on Israel's norther-western coast.

Sirens were sounded in Ben Ami, Gesher Haziv, Nehariya, Saar, Evron, Shavei Tzion, Regba, Lohamei Hagetaot, Mazara, Bustan Hagalil, Akko city and industrial zone, Beit Haemek, Shomerat, and other locations.

In the morning, eight missiles were launched from Lebanon and were intercepted.

Mateh Asher Regional Council Head and Confrontation Line Forum Chairman Moshe Davidovich commented on the increase in UAVs and missile launches at the western Galilee: "Hezbollah doesn't seem to intend on stopping and continue to attack. Israeli government- you awake?"