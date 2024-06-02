A soldier at an IDF installation in the Gaza envelope which was taken over by Hamas terrorists on October 7th was attacked by unknown assailants who managed to sneak into the base through the entrance gate.

According to the report by Kan News, the incident occurred last month on Memorial Day at 4:00 a.m. The unknown assailants, driving a car, gave the name of an NCO to the sentries at the entrance to the base, were not asked to show any ID or personal information, and were allowed to enter.

After they entered, the assailants began to search for one of the soldiers and managed to find his room but discovered that he was not there that night. After some time, they managed to find out where the soldier was sleeping, sprayed him with pepper spray, and beat him all over.

The report further states that the victim notified the NCO on duty at the installation who notified his superior. The two went to the sentries at the gate to learn about the unknown assailants who intruded into the base. Surveillance camera footage did not assist in finding more information about their identities. In addition, during the night of the incident, higher-ranking commanders or Military Police did not arrive at the scene, and there was not even an immediate investigation.

The soldier was taken for treatment at Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon and was sent home for a month-long leave.

Two days after the incident, the soldier was asked to file a complaint with the police, and a week later, he was summoned to testify to the Military Police.

"I don't know them. I didn't have a gun on me, I could have shot them. I don't have enemies, I don't have any connection to criminals, I don't have any complaints with the police. They were wearing civilian clothes, they told me they were looking for me because I was needed. I still have trauma," the soldier recounted.

The IDF stated: "This is a severe incident, due to which the security procedures were reiterated to the soldiers in the battalion. In addition, the Military Police Investigations Department has launched an investigation. When it ends, its findings will be passed on to the Military Prosecutor. Due to the nature of the matter, it is not possible to give details about the ongoing investigation."