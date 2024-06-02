Troops from the Givati Brigade has been operating in the 'Yabna' neighborhood of Rafah in recent days. The forces have been neutralizing terrorists and destroying terror infrastructure.

During the soldiers' activity in the area, many weapons were found, including an anti-aircraft gun, vests, magazines, Kalashnikov rifles, and a system for the remote detonation of explosives.

Additionally, soldiers from the Ninth Armored Battalion discovered launch pits near the Philadelphi Corridor.

Soldiers from the battalion identified four terrorists who fired at the forces and neutralized them.