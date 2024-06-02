The human rights organization B’Tsalmo appealed to the Knesset Speaker demanding to cancel a conference scheduled to take place on Tuesday under the title 'Conference on Recognition of the State of Palestine'.

The event initiator, MK Aida Touma-Suleiman (Hadash), claims it is an event that "will address the legal and political implications and the importance of recognizing the State of Palestine in the current reality."

In a letter to MK Amir Ohana, the organization's CEO, Shai Glick, writes that "the goal of the terrorists on October 7th was the establishment of a Palestinian state. It’s not for nothing that when they entered the kibbutzim, they said they arrived at the settlements."

"At such a difficult time when we are fighting every day on all fronts and suffering heavy losses, while 125 of our hostages are languishing in Gaza, and standing against us are petitions and orders in The Hague, holding an event supporting a Palestinian state now is a spit in the face of thousands of fallen soldiers and IDF fighters who fight with enormous dedication."

"We immediately demand from the Knesset Speaker MK Amir Ohana to use his authority as speaker and announce the cancellation of the conference. This is not freedom of expression but a risk to human lives. MK Aida Touma-Suleiman can hold a similar conference in the parliament in Ramallah, in Qatar, and in any other country in the world," concluded Glick.

MK Ohad Tal (Religious Zionism Party) also appealed to the Knesset Speaker and wrote: "When the Nukhba terrorists arrived at the kibbutzim, they did not say we arrived at the kibbutzim but we arrived at the settlements, because from the enemies of Israel's perspective, the whole land is one big settlement, and we all need to leave it. If a call for the establishment of a Palestinian state comes out from the Knesset of Israel, it would be a reward for terrorism and would rightfully hurt the struggle for the justice of our cause."

"Would it be conceivable for an event for the establishment of a state led by bin Laden to be held in the US Congress? I call on you to order the cancellation of this absurd conference," stated Tal.