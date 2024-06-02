The IDF Spokesperson's Unit published a weekly summary of the humanitarian aid brought into the Gaza Strip over the last week.

This past week, the IDF via the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) Unit, continued its efforts to facilitate the passage of hundreds of humanitarian aid trucks transferring supplies of food, water, medical equipment and shelter equipment for the residents of Gaza. Accordingly, this past week a total of 1,858 humanitarian aid trucks were inspected and transferred into the Gaza Strip through the Kerem Shalom Crossing of the Ministry of Defense’s Land Crossing Authority and the Erez West Crossing, following security checks.

In accordance with the directive of the government of Israel and in coordination with the U.S. government, Egyptian trucks began crossing into the Gaza Strip through the Kerem Shalom Crossing this week, with a total of 764 Egyptian trucks transferred into Gaza. This week, 312 flour trucks were transferred on behalf of the WFP organization in order to provide supplies for the organization's bakery activities throughout the Gaza Strip. In addition, as part of the operation of essential humanitarian infrastructure in the Gaza Strip, including hospitals and shelters, 13 tankers containing over 500,000 liters of fuel and diesel were transferred. 124 Jordanian trucks containing humanitarian supplies were also transferred to the Gaza Strip this week as part of the total number of trucks that entered Gaza.

The IDF will continue its efforts to allow humanitarian aid to enter the Gaza Strip by land, air and sea in accordance with international law.