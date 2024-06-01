תיעוד מעזה: הרחפן נכנס לתוך בית - וזיהה מלכודת צילום: דובר צה"ל

The Nahal Brigade Combat Team, under the command of the 162nd Division, is continuing to operate against terrorist operatives and infrastructure in the Rafah area.

Over the past few days, the soldiers located large quantities of weapons, including a rocket launcher with six launchers aimed at Israeli territory, a weapons storage facility containing dozens of grenades, explosives, AK-47s, ammunition and vests.

In addition, the troops used a drone to scan a suspect location, during which they identified several explosive barrels that were ready to be activated.

The soldiers are locating multiple tunnel shafts in the area, as well as encountering and eliminating terrorists in underground combat.

The Brigade’s Fire Control Center destroyed dozens of terrorist infrastructure sites, including positions from which anti-tank fire was carried out towards IDF troops, weapons storage facilities, sniper posts, as well as terrorist operatives who posed a threat to IDF troops.