Gen. Vajihollah Moradi, one of the commanders and a key figure of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard's foreign wing, died following an illness, Iranian state TV reported Saturday.

Moradi was a comrade of Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in a US strike in 2020.

According to Iranian state TV, a funeral ceremony for Moradi will be held in the northern city of Babolsar on Sunday.

Moradi's death comes less than two weeks after the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash.

Iran's investigation into the crash revealed that the helicopter crashed after hitting a hill and then caught fire. The Iranian army stressed that the helicopter was not shot at.

The findings revealed that no evidence of bullet impact was found on the remains of the helicopter. "Additional time will be required to determine the full circumstances of the crash," the army said.