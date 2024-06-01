A survey conducted among 1001 Israelis reveals that a majority of the Israeli public supports the war or claims that "the Israeli response did not go far enough."

Fewer people believe in the two-state solution and in US President Biden. The survey results were published recently, but the survey itself was conducted at the end of March and the beginning of April, before recent developments. Thirty-nine (39) percent of Israelis who participated in the survey claimed that, "Israel's military response against Hamas in Gaza was appropriate," while 34 percent claimed that it "did not go far enough."

Another 19 percent considered the "response to be excessive." Participants were asked whether they believe Israel will achieve the war's objectives; 27 percent answered "probably" while 40 percent were sure that Israel will achieve the objectives it set for itself. Most Israelis, 61 percent, also expressed concern that the war might spread to other fronts.

Fully 40 percent of respondents said that "Israel should control the Gaza Strip after the war," while only 14 percent believed that "Gaza's residents should decide who will control" the area.

Only 6 percent would like to see the Palestinian Authority under Mahmoud Abbas' control in Gaza, while 12 percent would prefer to see the Palestinian Authority but without Abbas. Last year, 35 percent of Israelis who participated in a similar survey said they supported a Palestinian state. In the current survey, only 26 percent said they still support it.

The survey also examined what Israeli citizens think of US President Joe Biden's policy towards the war. A majority - 60 - percent of Israelis said they disapprove of Biden's handling of the war, while 41 percent believed that Biden finds the right balance between Israelis and Palestinians. When asked, "Do you trust Biden to correctly manage global affairs?" there was a 10 percent decline among Israelis who said yes, compared to last year.

However, 74 percent of Israeli Arabs claimed that "the Israeli response went too far," while only 3 percent claimed that "Israel should control Gaza after the war."