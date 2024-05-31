The IDF's Arabic spokesman, Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee, published a conversation between an officer in the Coordination and Liaison Administration for Gaza and a resident of the city of Jabaliya in the northern strip, who suddenly began to sharply criticize the terror organization Hamas during the conversation.

The conversation took place as part of efforts to evacuate uninvolved population for their protection, in light of the fact that the Jabaliya area is an active combat zone.

"Hamas are dogs, sons of dogs, may Allah burn the head of Ahmed Yassin in his grave. May Allah break Hamas and give you the strength to break Hamas and slaughter their children and women."

"May Allah burn the heads of Hamas, slaughter them and their children, and burn their bodies in graves. Hamas are dogs, traitors, sons of traitors, may Allah take their children for what they have brought upon us," the man declares.