Actor Michael Douglas visited today (Friday) the photography exhibition "October 7" by photographer Ziv Koren at the Peres Center for Peace and Innovation

Douglas met for the first time with press photographer Ziv Koren and Peres Center CEO Efrat Duvdevani, to see with his own eyes the important and talked-about exhibition "October 7" by Koren, firsthand testimonies of what happened on that day and everything that has happened to Israeli society since.

Douglas expressed regret and frustration that the harsh images from the Gaza region were not immediately disseminated worldwide, which, according to him, led to a failure in Israeli public relations and did not provide a response to the harsh demonstrations against Israel.

Douglas said that the world was not exposed to the disaster that struck Israel and was not sufficiently aware of the scale of the horror and destruction.