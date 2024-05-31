Ofir Akunis, Israel's Consul-General in New York city, spoke at a recent special Israel Heritage Foundation event in honor of Israel and Jerusalem organized with Arutz Sheva - Israel National News.

“We are a strong nation, even when under attack,” he began. “We have a long history and a bright future.”

“My first act as Consul was to call a meeting at five in the morning to discuss the campus protests, protests that remind us of the Berlin University in 1933. Things are different now - now we have a state and an army, a strong army.”

“We don't want to be in any part of gaza, but we are - to defend our people. Incredibly, even in this year, there are still more than 100 hostages in Gaza, in tunnels builds with funds intended for infrastructure. We will defeat Hamas, period.”

“There are many parties trying to pressure us into stopping or impose conditions. We say that they should be pressing Hamas, not us. We must say to the international community - let them go!”

“I recently heard Mayor Adams saying “They are not the majority, we, who stand for the values of the western world are the majority.” People here in New York are shouting “Death to America. This is not only about Israel anymore, is about the USA and Britain and Europe. We are the majority, and we will fight and win together.”

Consul Akunis also urged the audience to attend the Celebrate Israel parade and the Jerusalem Conference on June 2nd in New York city. The conference will be broadcast live on the Arutz Sheva - Israel National News website.