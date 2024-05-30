Click here to join the Jerusalem Conference in New York

Columbia University Professor Shai Davidai will be awarded at the Arutz Sheva Jerusalem Conference in New York City on Sunday night.

Davidai, who is Israeli-born, has been highly critical of Columbia University's response to antisemitic incidents that have occurred on campus and the institution's failure to protect Jewish students since the October 7 massacre.

Columbia has recently launched an investigation against Davidai in response to his activism and criticism of the school.

Yesterday (Wednesday), Davidai wrote on Instagram, "Today, I was grilled for eight hours by two lawyers who were 'just doing their job.' They were hired by Columbia to investigate my social media activism."

"For the past seven months, I've been openly calling out Columbia University for failing its Jewish and Israeli students, faculty, and staff," he said. "I used my growing social media platform to speak up against pro-terror student organizations. I documented them excusing, justifying, and celebrating terrorists and acts of terror."

"Now they're using this retaliatory investigation to try to silence me," Davidai said. "I won't lie. I'm scared. I might lose my job. But if I had to do it all over again, I would."

"Hear that Columbia? I won't be silenced," Davidai concluded.

