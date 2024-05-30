We pray for the speedy recovery of the wounded and Hashem's protection for the soldiers and citizens of Israel.

אנו מתפללים להחלמה מהירה של הפצועים ולשמירתם של ה' על חיילי ואזרחי ישראל.

Parashat Bechukotai

Presented By: Rav Eli Ozarowski Written by: Shilo Hagar

In Parashat Bechukotai, the Torah mentions that the observance of mitzvot yields rewards like rain and produce.



Question

Would it not be more appropriate to mention the reward in the World to Come?



Answer

When the mitzvot are done properly, we may trust that we will receive God’s blessings as a sign of His love for us, and that these blessings will come in the most pleasant manner, and appropriate time.

Midrash: Mechilta Shira Chapter 10

Presented By: Avrum Leeder Written by: Yaakov Karmon