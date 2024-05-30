אנו מתפללים להחלמה מהירה של הפצועים ולשמירתם של ה' על חיילי ואזרחי ישראל.
Presented By: Rav Eli Ozarowski Written by: Shilo Hagar
In Parashat Bechukotai, the Torah mentions that the observance of mitzvot yields rewards like rain and produce.
Question
Would it not be more appropriate to mention the reward in the World to Come?
Answer
When the mitzvot are done properly, we may trust that we will receive God’s blessings as a sign of His love for us, and that these blessings will come in the most pleasant manner, and appropriate time.
Presented By: Avrum Leeder Written by: Yaakov Karmon
The Midrash lists the following four as God's "Nachala": the Nation of Israel, Land of Israel, Beit Hamikdash (Holy Temple) and the Torah.
Question
How is "Nachala" different from "Kinyan"?
Answer
While "Kinyan" is an expression of one’s place in the world, "Nacḥala" expresses the essence of one’s acquisitions within this world. God reveals Himself in the world through the four. The ultimate revelation is when the four unite.