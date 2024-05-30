United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres will meet next week with relatives of the hostages, including members of the Tikva Forum of families.

Forum member Zvika Mor, father of hostage Eitan Mor, said, “I intend to ask him on which side of history he wishes to be – on the side of rapists and murderers or on the side of those who are fighting for our survival."

This will be the first time the UN Secretary-General will meet with members of the Forum since their relatives were kidnapped during the atrocities carried out by Gaza on October 7.

Mor's son, Eitan, worked as an unarmed security guard at the Nova dance festival and was kidnapped and taken to Gaza. Next Sunday marks Eitan’s 24th birthday.

Mor said, “I will tell him who Eitan is, how he tried to help people injured in the attack on the festival. And [I will explain] the reasons we at the Tikva Forum believe that the world needs to destroy Hamas and its offshoots in Gaza, and around the globe.”

Mor plans to speak frankly. “I will tell the Secretary-General that it is incomprehensible that, for over seven months, his condemnations of Hamas have been few and far between, and in the softest of language. I want to tell him that what Hamas did, and continues to do, violates international law, that Hamas commits war crimes every single day. I want him, as UN Secretary-General, to be fighting every day for the innocents, the women, and the children, who are being held in Hamas’ dungeons. It is his personal decision whether to be on the side of Good, those who fight to exist and are murdered trying to save children, the elderly, women, and innocent people; or to side with those who rape, murder, slaughter, and burn children’s bodies. I expect him to provide answers,” said Mor.

The Tikva Forum of families of hostages was established immediately following the October 7th attacks and kidnappings. It is composed of families who demand that their children, siblings, and parents be released without Israel surrendering to the inhuman enemy; that Israel demand their release from a position of strength and with a view to Israel’s long-term security.

“The Nazi-like Hamas have to learn that holding our children as hostages will cost them dearly, not provide them with rewards. The only way we can exact this price is by deepening the IDF military action and bring Hamas to its knees. The prior hostage release deals were made only when Hamas felt the noose of Israeli tanks tightening around its neck.”