Netanyahu in French Prime Minister's Office

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with the French TF1 network in an interview that will be aired on Thursday evening.

During the interview, the Prime Minister said, in French: "Je dis: Notre victoire - c'est votre victoire. Notre victoire c'est la victoire d'Israël contre l'antisémitisme, c'est la victoire de la civilisation Judéo- Chrétienne contre la barbarie, c'est la victoire de la France."

The statement translates to: "I say: Our victory - it is your victory. Our victory is the victory of Israel against anti-Semitism, it is the victory of Judeo-Christian civilization against barbarism. It’s France’s victory.”