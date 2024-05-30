Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with the French TF1 network in an interview that will be aired on Thursday evening.
During the interview, the Prime Minister said, in French: "Je dis: Notre victoire - c'est votre victoire. Notre victoire c'est la victoire d'Israël contre l'antisémitisme, c'est la victoire de la civilisation Judéo- Chrétienne contre la barbarie, c'est la victoire de la France."
The statement translates to: "I say: Our victory - it is your victory. Our victory is the victory of Israel against anti-Semitism, it is the victory of Judeo-Christian civilization against barbarism. It’s France’s victory.”