Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he was “surprised and disappointed” that the Biden administration would not back a bill to impose sanctions on the International Criminal Court following its decision to issue arrest warrants for him and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

Talking to Sirius XM’s The Morgan Ortagus Show, the Prime Minister noted that "the United States said that they would, in fact, back the sanctions bill.

"I thought that was still the American position because there was bipartisan consensus just a few days ago."

Regarding the backtrack, he said: "Now you say there’s a question mark and frankly I’m surprised and disappointed.”

Speaking with Arutz Sheva-Israel National News this week, Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) commented on the ICC arrest warrant: "I'm going to have your back, not just saying it, but I'm going to give you the weapons you need to win a war you can't afford to lose. I'm going to take the ICC on. The idea of the wrong statute limits the ICC's actions against robust democracies. They'll come after us next. They tried to come after our troops in Afghanistan. I want to sanction the ICC. The International Court of Justice just issued an injunction against military operations by Israel in Gaza to destroy the last four battalions. Look at who's in charge of the ICJ. The head judge is a raving antisemite. America speak up, speak out. We're next. Everybody wants to kill all the Jews. They want to kill you too.”