I'll readily admit that I try to regulate my schedule to tune in to every speech Joe Biden delivers. It's not out of respect for the man or for the knowledge he imparts. With notebook and pen in hand, at each event, I wait patiently for him to come up with one of his patented fairy tales, start screaming or whispering at the camera, or merely just close his eyes and amazingly nodding off, while standing upright.

Joe can do it all in the minimum amount of time his handlers allot him. Too much, and he'll wander off script, imitating Buddy Hackett. In short, he's a scam artist and out of it, but most of all and most sadly, he's the US president. And we Americans are stuck with him as long as he's still breathing, until Trump's Inauguration Day, January 20, 2025. May G-d have mercy on us 'til then. .

But all the while, give Biden, this inane quisling, credit for his political survival savvy. He's the prime example of a dangerous dictator masquerading as a victim and patriot. He showers us with self-pitying tales of his wife's and kids' disastrous automobile deaths and falsifies his son Beau's death as occurring during the Iraq war.

He not only proclaims what kinds of autos, washing machines and light bulbs we must purchase but also woos the support of enemy nations with billions of our taxpayer monies. He also now oversees and controls our formerly independent criminal justice system consisting of three letter agencies (FBI, CIA, DOJ, IRS), to harass, prosecute and incriminate his political enemies. In short, he is an All-American, suit and tie wearing version of a Castro, Putin, Stalin or Hitler in our White House. Do not underestimate him.

To our amazement, he has tyrannically persecuted, prosecuted and incriminated the main adversary to his continuing presidency, using our criminal justice system to openly attempt to throttle Trump's campaigning...and has failed. Trump, forced to remain in Manhattan, where Democrat Soros funded DA, Alvin Bragg rules, has used his court "off time" to roust up enough NYC and NJ supporters, to threaten the Democrat dominance in these states. There seems to be no prosecutorial way to throttle Trump. Legally anyway.

So, with the election looming only five months away and with Biden's brain and body withering before our very eyes, with Trump supporters coming out in droves and with the polls showing a possible national crushing defeat for the Democrat Party from dog-catcher up to the White House, what's their next step, their way out?

I believe there might even be a plan, a last ditch one; a last resort, to harm Trump physically. It's standard procedure in totalitarian countries to exterminate serious political opposition, and since we're currently bordering on one, why not here? We've seen the viral hatred exhibited by the likes of Dem leaders, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, Ayanna Pressley, Bernie Sanders and others of their side of the aisle.

And supporting their positions, the recent nationwide, well led, planned and funded street and college riots, awakening us to understand that they are very capable of untold violence to stay afloat and in command. And anyone, who stands in their way must be erased, removed, eradicated.

We see how Biden and his party have already abandoned Israel, throwing it to the wolves. And didn't the Obama/Biden team gift Iran with a nuclear arsenal?

Sad to say, we've come to a point in time when our democracy, our acceptance of the rights of all to speak up and be heard is tapering off and is in danger of becoming history. Donald Trump is the lone one standing in the way of those who are both on the payroll and in the camp of Iran and China. His presidency would put an end to China's growing industrial and financial dominance over the world and he'd stop the Islamist Iran from radiating its Koranic control of the Middle East and its energy deposits.

These next most crucial five months will tell the story. if Trump evades a jail term in NYC and elsewhere, and if he gets free to campaign and tell the story of the plans the Democrat Party has for this country, he must be mindful that he is a target, a real one, for his opposition and must keep a constant security team around him and his family. May G-d watch over and protect him..