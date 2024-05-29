Head of the Civil Administration, Brigadier General Hisham Ibrahim, has decided to reexamine the granting of work permits to Palestinian Authority residents who were entitled to permits before the war, as reported on Kan News.

According to the report, until now the Civil Administration continued to renew work permits for Judea and Samaria Arabs, and thousands took advantage of these permits to infiltrate Israel illegally.

As of October 7, Israel pledged to stop issuing work permits to Judea and Samaria Arabs, but continued to do so and thousands of Arabs who received permits are crossing the fence in violation of the law and without any inspection.

According to the Civil Administration, the agency responsible for issuing transit permits, work permits are different from transit permits, and as such they are not the ones that allow the workers to enter the Green Line area. According to a defense official, thousands of workers are "taking advantage" of the work permits in order to enter Israel illegally through openings in the fence.