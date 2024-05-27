A giant new heritage site will combine history, heritage, and heroism to tell the story of Soviet Jewry.

The Israeli government approved this morning the decision proposal submitted by Minister of Heritage Amichai Eliyahu (Otzma Yehudit), a decision in which the ministries of Immigration, Housing, Culture, are involved. The center will serve as a significant knowledge and culture hub for future generations and will serve as an exciting meeting place for immigrants from the Soviet Union, their families, and history enthusiasts.

"The establishment of the Heritage Center is a significant step in strengthening Jewish identity and in remembering our history. The Center will be an important attraction for visitors from all over the country and the world, and will help in transmitting the heritage of Soviet Jewry to future generations.”

Minister Eliyahu emphasized the importance of establishing the center: "The story of the immigration of the Jews of the Soviet Union to the Land of Israel is a story of heroism, perseverance and faith. Many of the immigrants underwent a long and arduous journey, while facing many hardships and even life-threatening dangers. The story of the Prisoners of Zion, who fought for their right to immigrate to Israel despite the many dangers, is a moving and inspiring story. The establishment of the Heritage Center will allow us to commemorate their wondrous story and instill their legacy to future generations and strengthen the connection between the past and the present.”

Minister of Construction and Housing Rabbi Yitzchak Goldknopf added: "The Jews of the Soviet Union have a glorious past and heritage, and they have chapters of pain, sacrifice and Jewish heroism that deserve to be written for future generations. Thanks to the new center, of which we have the privilege to be partners in its establishment, visitors will be able to learn about the vibrant Jewish life that existed behind the Iron Curtain, and to instill the courage, faith, dedication to Torah and and the commandments, and the yearning for the land of Israel, for future generations.".

Minister of Aliyah and Integration Ofir Sofer concluded: "The State of Israel has been blessed with immigration from the Soviet Union. Immigration that has contributed greatly to the country in science, culture, health and the defense establishment. I congratulate the establishment of the Heritage Center, which will honor the place of immigration and pass its story on to future generations.”