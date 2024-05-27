פעילות צה"ל ביהודה ושומרון דובר צה"ל

IDF, ISA, and Border Police forces arrested six wanted suspects overnight (Sunday) in Judea, Samaria, and the Jordan Valley.

In Hebron, forces arrested three wanted suspects, two of whom are affiliated with Hamas. In Beit Omer in the Etzion Brigade jurisdiction, an additional suspect was arrested.

In Kafr Dan, in the Menashe Brigade's jurisdiction, the forces located and seized a Carlo submachine gun and destroyed a vehicle carrying explosives. In Aqabat Jabr in the Jordan Valley, the forces arrested two suspects who worked to manufacture and throw IEDs.

The suspects and the arms were transferred for further processing by the security forces.

Since the war began nearly 4,000 suspects have been arrested in Judea, Samaria, and the Jordan Valley, some 1,700 are affiliated with Hamas.