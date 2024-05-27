EpiCar is rated number one in the US for ways to sell your car based on customer feedback. It is a perfect solution for those who don't have a free minute to spend every day for days visiting dealers and bargaining about prices with every single potential buyer. The company started in 2023 with the mission of providing a simplified selling experience for a home-manageable car.

Here's how EpiCar does this:

Vast network of verified dealers

The extensive network of verified dealers EpiCar is associated with easily connects sellers to buyers. There is no need to exchange copious dialogues or travel miles to reach dealers; the platform brings you directly to verified buyers who are ready to make an offer.

Competitive Bidding

EpiCar ensures open competition among dealers, thereby at the time of sale, transparency and fairness are assured. The seller will have a look at their listing and the offers from dealers, which will give them an exact idea about the market value of their car, helping them make a good decision.

Multiple Offers

The existence of a number of verified dealers on the platform guarantees competitive bidding that ensures you the best price for your car. This, therefore, means that it is an advantage to the seller since there are very high chances of getting a number of offers really quickly, which can, in turn, help speed up the sales process.

Simplified Process

EpiCar has simplified the process of selling vehicles. Here is a look at the simple steps you need to take to sell a car:

Add your listing: First, you will need to place your car on the website. It is easy to do so and will not take more than 3 minutes.

Get a Top Offer: Once listed, you can follow the auction process live and get offers from top-rated dealers.

Complete the Deal: Seal the deal with the selected dealer effortlessly and get your car sold to them in minimal time.

Free Service

EpiCar is committed to providing the easiest and most convenient, yet completely free, service for car sellers. The company tries to gather as many potential buyers as possible so that sellers find it easy to meet lots of dealers and get the best offer.

This is one of the streamlined approaches to the sale of a vehicle in the USA.

*Based on feedback from EpiCar's first clients