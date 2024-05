Courtesy of the family

The IDF announced on Sunday evening that Staff Sergeant Sahar Sudaei fell in battle in the northern Gaza Strip.

Sudaei, aged 20 from Tel Aviv, served in the Rotem Battalion of the Givati Brigade.

Earlier on Sunday, Staff Sergeant Betzalel Zvi Kovach, a soldier in the Netzah Yehuda Battalion who was critically wounded in battle in Beit Hanoun last week, succumbed to his wounds at Soroka Medical Center in Be'er Sheva.

Kovach, aged 20 from Jerusalem, studied at the "Beztavta" haredi Hesder yeshiva.