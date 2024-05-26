צוות הקרב חטיבת הצנחנים נלחם בג’באליא דובר צה"ל

The Paratroopers Brigade Combat Team led an offensive in the old and marketplace areas in central Jabaliya and eliminated terrorists in face-to-face combat in the narrow alleyways.

The forces neutralized and destroyed booby-trapped houses and explosives, and eliminated close to 100 terrorists in dozens of battles.

The soldiers raided Hamas' General Security headquarters, the home of the commander of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad's Northern Brigade, and fought in all the market neighborhoods of Jabaliya. The video shows an example of a trap that the terrorists planted in the market stalls.

In Hamas' General Security headquarters, the forces found documents and destroyed Hamas infrastructure. In the home of the PIJ Northern Brigade commander, the forces found arms including sharpshooting weapons, Kalashnikov rifles, ammunition, and many intelligence documents.

During the intense fighting in the market area, the forces confronted many terrorists who created strongholds between the stalls and eliminated them using precise fire, face-to-face battles, artillery fire, and directed airstrikes.

In addition, during the raid on the market, dozens of weapons including assault rifles, sniper rifles, grenades, explosive devices, and RPGs were located.

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל