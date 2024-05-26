The soldier who appeared on video calling for a "rebellion" against Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Herzl Halevi, was released from detention on Sunday under restrictive conditions after being questioned by the Military Police Investigations Department.

According to the initial allegations, the video was filmed in a makeshift structure in central Israel and not in Gaza as was originally implied.

Sources involved in the investigation told Ynet that the suspect said during his interrogation that "for eight months of combat reserve duty I built up anger and frustration and therefore I decided by myself to film the video."

In the video, the masked individual claiming to be a reservist calls on his fellow servicemen to disobey orders if control over the Gaza Strip is handed over to an "Arab entity" and to listen to the Prime Minister and not to the Defense Minister.

The Military Police arrested the reservist on charges of insurrection, incitement to insurrection, and inappropriate insubordination.

The reservist's lawyer sent a letter to the Investigations Department claiming: "The only thing my client stated was that he will not listen to a future unauthorized order from the Minister of Defense (while in disagreeing with the Prime Minister and in violation of a government decision), positively emphasizing and clarifying that he will follow an order given by the government itself and the Prime Minister."

He added: "This is selective enforcement, for over a year multitudes of videos have been uploaded to social media showing reservists announcing their intentions to disobey the military's orders, and law enforcement did not take such steps.