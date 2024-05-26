Staff Sergeant Betzalel Zvi Kovach, a soldier in the Netzah Yehuda Battalion who was critically wounded in battle in Beit Hanoun last week, succumbed to his wounds on Sunday at Soroka Medical Center in Be'er Sheva.

Kovach, aged 20 from Jerusalem, studied at the "Beztavta" haredi Hesder yeshiva.

Last week, two soldiers from the haredi Netzah Yehuda Battalion fell in battle in the northern Gaza Strip.

The two soldiers were Cpt. Israel Yudkin, 22 from Kfar Habad, and Staff Sergeant Eliyahau Haim Emsallem, 21 from Raanana.