Israeli officials are concerned over the upcoming changes to the WHO charter, saying that the new rules would impinge onIsraeli autonomy.

Among the requested changes to the charter would be the right for the WHO to establish offices in any member-state of the UN, to declare certain cultural practices acceptable or not, and to change the accepted relationship between doctors and patients. The new rules are to be voted on at a general meeting in Geneva tomorrow.

Some Israeli officials, led by Likud MK Tali Gottlieb, believe that the changes are a pretext for the UN to attempt to use the WHO to demand a ceasefire in Gaza or otherwise attempt to influence Israel's management of the war. Ten MKs have written to Health Minister Moshe Arbel demanding that he reject the WHO move. Minister Arbel has thus far rejected the demand, stating that the current proposal is a first draft only, and specifically states that it respects the sovereignty of signatory nations.

Similar fears have been voiced in the USA, where 49 Senators have declared that they intend to oppose the changes.

''This move is an attempt to better prepare for situations like the coronavirus crisis,'' Arbel's staff stated, ''and is still being developed. There is no reason to think it targets Israeli sovereignty at this stage.''