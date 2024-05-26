The IDF published its weekly update on the humanitarian efforts in the Gaza Strip this morning (Sunday).

"The IDF, via COGAT and the Israeli Navy, is working in cooperation with the U.S. to operate the floating pier for humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip. This week, after the pier began operating for the first time, a total of 1,806 pallets of food were transferred in 127 trucks to logistics centers of international aid agencies in the Gaza Strip," the IDF Spokesperson's Unit stated.

"In parallel, humanitarian efforts continue for the passage through land crossings of trucks containing food, water, medical equipment and equipment for shelters to Gazan civilians. In total, this week, 2,065 humanitarian aid trucks were inspected and transferred through the Kerem Shalom and Erez West crossings, which is almost twice the number in the previous week.

"The trucks of aid transferred included 232 trucks containing flour for the World Food Program (WFP) organization to supply bakeries in the Gaza Strip, 132 aid trucks from Jordan, and 352,000 liters of diesel and fuel to supply essential centers, hospitals and shelters run by the international community in Gaza," the IDF statement concluded.