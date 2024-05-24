Yesterday (Thursday), IAF fighter jets directed by the IDF and ISA struck and eliminated in central Gaza the terrorist Deya Aldin Alsharafa, deputy commander of Hamas' national security forces in the Gaza Strip.

Alsharafa was responsible for overseeing the forces that secured the Gaza Strip's borders. During the war, these forces prevented the civilian population from evacuating from combat zones.

In addition, the Hamas terrorist Yusuf Alshubaki was eliminated this week in Gaza City. He served in the industrial equipment department on Hamas’ Staff and was responsible for the operation and advancement of Hamas' weapons production.