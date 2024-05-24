The Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism and Policy (ISGAP) addresses today’s ruling by the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which seeks to limit Israel's military actions in Gaza against the Hamas terror group. The case was brought against Israel by South Africa, alleging violations of international law.

Dr. Charles Asher Small, Executive Director of ISGAP​: "The ICJ's ruling is a stark reminder of how South Africa, which has become a hub for extremist activities across the African continent, continues to embrace antisemitic ideologies and support state-sponsored terror. Maintaining close ties with and acting on behalf of Iran, Qatar and Hamas, South Africa has become a leading voice for terror. By bringing this case against Israel and in favour of Hamas, South Africa further positions itself as a bad actor on the global stage. The time has come for the international community to recognize and address South Africa's alarming connections with terror-supporting states and entities."

ISGAP is set to release a new report that sheds light on South Africa's alarming role in supporting Islamic terror networks, including via its close ties with Iran, Qatar and Hamas. This comprehensive analysis reveals the South Africa's strategic position as a logistical hub for extremist activities across the African continent and its worrying connections with state-sponsored terror backed by Iran.