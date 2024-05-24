אנו מתפללים להחלמה מהירה של הפצועים ולשמירתם של ה' על חיילי ואזרחי ישראל.
Presented By: Rav Eli Ozarowski Written by: Tsvi Levy
In Parashat Behar, the Torah teaches that when the Nation of Israel enters the Land of Israel, the mitzvah of Shemita is to be observed every seventh year.
Question
What is the connection between entering the Land and the mitzvah of Shemita?
Answer
Upon entry into the Land, the open miracles ceased; Am Yisrael now functioned on a natural level. In the new conditions, it was important to internalize that everything comes from God.
Presented By: Avrum Leeder Written by: Tsvi Levy
The sixth chapter of Yehoshua describes the prophecy of the conquest of Yericho.
Question
Why was it necessary for Yericho to be captured with open miracles?
Answers
1. For Am Yisrael to realize that their success comes from God’s fighting on their behalf.
2. To instill fear of God and of His nation among the nations.