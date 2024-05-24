We pray for the speedy recovery of the wounded and Hashem's protection for the soldiers and citizens of Israel.

אנו מתפללים להחלמה מהירה של הפצועים ולשמירתם של ה' על חיילי ואזרחי ישראל.

Parashat Behar

Presented By: Rav Eli Ozarowski Written by: Tsvi Levy

In Parashat Behar, the Torah teaches that when the Nation of Israel enters the Land of Israel, the mitzvah of Shemita is to be observed every seventh year.



Question

What is the connection between entering the Land and the mitzvah of Shemita?



Answer

Upon entry into the Land, the open miracles ceased; Am Yisrael now functioned on a natural level. In the new conditions, it was important to internalize that everything comes from God.

Navi: Sefer Yehoshua Perek 6

Presented By: Avrum Leeder Written by: Tsvi Levy