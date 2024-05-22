The IDF has cleared for publication the names of three soldiers who fell in battle in the Gaza Strip:

Master Sergeant Gideon Chay DeRowe, 33 from Tel Aviv, was a soldier in the elite Yahalom Unit of the Combat Engineers Corps.

Cpt. Israel Yudkin, 22 from Kfar Habad, and Staff Sergeant Eliyahau Haim Emsallem, 21 from Raanana, were soldiers in the 97th Battalion of the Kfir Brigade.

During the incident in which Master Sergeant Gideon Chay DeRowe was killed, an officer and a soldier from the 97th Battalion of the Kfir Brigade and a reservist from the Yahalom Unit of the Combat Engineers Corps were seriously wounded.

During the incident in which Cpt. Israel Yudkin and Staff Sergeant Eliyahau Haim Emsallem were killed, a soldier from the 97th Battalion was seriously wounded. Earlier today, a reservist from Battalion 9263 of the 226th Brigade was seriously wounded in an operations accident on the northern border.