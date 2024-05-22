An IDF 'Panther' armored vehicle operating in Jenin struck an explosive device placed on the road by terrorists.

A Palestinian Arab detainee who was being held by the IDF was seriously injured by the explosive device.

It was reported that the detainee who was injured is Wafaa Jarar of Jenin, the wife of the terrorist Ahmed Jarar who was the head of the squad that carried out the attack in which Rabbi Raziel Shevach was murdered in 2018.

Yesterday (Tuesday) the IDF's Special Forces and the Shin Bet launched a counter-terror operation in Jenin. The operation was launched following intelligence information from the Shin Bet indicating the activity of armed terrorists affiliated with the terrorist organizations Hamas and Islamic Jihad and the presence of significant terrorist infrastructure in the area.