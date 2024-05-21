Tira El Cohen is the head of the organization Kadma Settlement of Young People, which settles young people in settlements near the border.

As the war began, the Israeli government took an unprecedented precautionary step, displacing residents of the north and the Gaza. envelope The realization of the threat from Gaza gave rise to real panic among decision makers. At first, the decision seemed logical, but seven months away from the beginning of the war, it is hard to see what can prevent it from becoming irreversible.

The scars of the October 7th massacre will remain in national memory for generations to come, let alone in the minds and hearts of those who live under constant threat. Despite years of identifying Hezbollah as a real, realistic and dangerous threat while eyeing Hamas as a mosquito incapable of doing harm, those days of shock and awe have become real anxiety. This anxiety gave birth to a policy.

In normal times, the displacement of Israeli citizens from their homes leads to a harsh political debate between the left and right. In the previous decade, the Knesset even approved a law requiring a special majority for displacement in exchange for peace. This time, the decision was made unanimously and with no peace agreement in sight. Without any in-depth discussion of the consequences, the residents of the north were called to evacuate on October 8th, one day after the massacre. Many did not wait for the decision and packed their things and fled during the afternoon hours of that Black Sabbath.

They didn't have David Ben-Gurion, who came up north to Kibbutz Ein-Gev in order to quote the poet Natan Alterman in their ears and say: "There is no nation that retreats from the excavations of its life," nor did they have Yigal Allon to make it clear to the residents of Safed that despite the threats, they are not going anywhere. On the contrary, the government urged residents to leave the danger zone.

First to leave were the new residents of the northern border, who are part of a movement of demographic growth in northern border towns that had been going on since the Covid-19 pandemic. Not all of these communities, but many of them, were filled with young people, students from Tel Hai College who fell in love with the nature and landscape of the Upper Galilee. After them went the families, shocked by the horror that wiped out entire families near the southern border in the Gaza Strip. This time, even those who saw holding on to the communities as a matter of national strategic importance precisely during times of security threats - in the spirit of Tel Hai - broke down and fled. Both the imminent threat and the explicit instructions encouraged people to displace themselves.

Whereas terror attacks in Judea and Samaria lead to statements calling for starting new construction or granting building permits, the equation inside pre-1967 Israel has completely reversed since October 7th. Threat leads to withdrawal, displacement, leavetaking. These withdrawals have precedential consequences.

A small ripple that affected all the citizens of the State of Israel was the government's decision to shut down the schools and kindergartens for fear of an Iranian attack.

The Home Front Comman (Pikud HaOref) changed the instructions late at night. . This doesn’t only demonstrate the importance of integrating young parents (and especially women) in decision-making positions, but mainly lack of understanding of the impact these decisions make on community and national resilience. The fear of the threat became so great that harming the resilience of the residents became the default choice.

This is the same infamous “accordion” policy adopted by the Israeli government during the pandemic, of opening and closing the economy, in accordance with morbidity levels. But now security threats vary from place to place.

The fortress and sanctuary of the Gaza Envelope residents were desecrated. While they are evacuated, they continue to suffer from alarms and missile threats in the places they were evacuated to in Eilat and the Dead Sea. The residents of the north, who have been living on hold for over seven months are groaning in the hotels to which they were evacuated. Although the local authorities have internalized some of the lessons learned during COVID and are trying to provide quality solutions to the residents, the central government has not yet faced the hardships it is causing citizens to suffer.

This is what it looks like when anxiety is a major factor in decision making. We are experiencing existential insecurity, but that is not a work plan. The country's leaders should convey hope and faith that better days are coming, our leadership has to be something we can look up to, despite everything. If anxiety continues winning the day, terror continues winning the battle, and we cannot let that happen anymore.

As the war began, the Israeli government took an unprecedented step of precaution, displacing all of the residents of the north and the Gaza envelope. The realization of the threat from the south gave rise to real panic among the heads of state. At first, the decision seemed logical, but seven months after the start of the war, it is hard to see what would prevent it from becoming irreversible. The scars of the massacre that happened on Simchat Torah will remain in the national memory for many more generations. After years in which the military establishment talked about the threat of Hezbollah as a real, realistic, and dangerous threat, while comparing the threat of Hamas to a mosquito that is incapable of harm, those days of shock translated into real anxiety. This real anxiety gave birth to a policy.

In normal times, the displacement of Israeli citizens from their homes leads to a sharp political debate between the left and right camps. In the previous decade, the Knesset even approved a law requiring special permission for displacement in exchange for peace. This time, the decision was made unanimously and without considering the possible consequences. Without an in-depth discussion of the consequences, the residents of the north were called on October 8 to evacuate. Many did not wait for the decision and already in the afternoon hours of that Black Sabbath, when the picture became clearer, they packed their things and left. They didn’t have David Ben-Gurion, who came to Kibbutz Ein-Gev, to quote Natan Alterman in their ears and say: “There is no nation that will retreat from the excavations of its life,” or Yigal Alon to make it clear to the residents of Safed that despite the threats, they are not going anywhere. Instead, the government urged residents to leave the danger zone.

First were the new residents of the northern border, a movement of demographic growth that has been increasing since the Corona period in the settlements of the northern border. Not all of them, but many were filled with young people, students from Tel Hai who fell in love with the nature and landscape of the Upper Galilee. After them were the families, horrified by the horror that wiped out entire families in settlements near the border in the Gaza Strip. This time, unlike all the war periods on the northern border, the old families also left. Families who saw holding on to the settlements precisely during times of security threat as of national strategic importance in the spirit of Tel Hai, this time the reality of the threat combined with the explicit instruction moved them as well.

Attacks in Judea and Samaria lead to statements about construction, the establishment of new settlements, and settlement. But since 7.10, the equation inside the small Israel is completely opposite. Threat leads to withdrawal, displacement, evacuation. These withdrawals have precedential consequences.

A small ripple that was seen recently and affected all the citizens of the State of Israel was the government’s decision to close the schools and kindergartens for fear of the threat of the Iranian attack and to change the instructions of the Home Command only late at night. This is not only about the importance of integrating young parents and especially women at the decision-making points but about the lack of understanding of the consequences of these decisions on community and national resilience. The fear of the threat became so great that harming the resilience of the residents became an option.

This is the same “accordion” policy that the Israeli government adopted during Corona, of closings and openings according to the level of morbidity. But now, the level of security threats varies from place to place. The residents of the Otaf, their home and fortress, suffered from alarms and missile threats even in the places they were evacuated to in Eilat and the Dead Sea. The residents of the north, who have been living on hold for over six months and groaning in the hotels they were evacuated to. Although the local authorities have internalized some of the lessons learned in Corona and are trying to provide quality solutions to the residents, the central government has not yet faced the hardships it is putting the citizens through.

This is what it looks like when anxiety is a major factor in decision-making. Precisely during the national holidays, it is important that those who raise their heads for all of us are the heads of state. We are experiencing existential insecurity, but this is not a work plan. The country’s leaders should convey hope and faith in the arrival of better days, so that all the people have a reason to raise their heads, despite everything. If anxiety wins, terror wins - and it must not be allowed to win.

Tira El Cohen is the head of the organization Kadma Settlement of Young People, which settles young people in settlements near the border.