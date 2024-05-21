A Singapore Airlines flight on Tuesday made an emergency landing in Bangkok after hitting turbulence which left one person dead and three injured.

The flight, confirmed as the airline's SQ321 from Heathrow to Singapore, took off at 10:38p.m. UK time on Monday but was diverted due to turbulence and, landing in Bangkok at 3:45p.m. local time.

"We can confirm that there are injuries and one fatality on board the Boeing 777-300ER. There were a total of 211 passengers and 18 crew on board," a statement from Singapore Airlines said.

"Singapore Airlines offers its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased.

The airline stressed that it is working with Thai authorities "to provide the necessary medical assistance" and that a team is on its way to Bangkok to provide any help needed.

"Our priority is to provide all possible assistance to all passengers and crew on board the aircraft," the statement added.