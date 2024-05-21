Twins, a boy and a girl, were born to the Ginzburg family of Beitar Illit, five years after two of their children perished in a house fire.

Less than a year after four-year-old Efrat and two-year-old Zvi died in the fire, their parents welcomed triplets - two girls and a boy.

After the triplets were born, their father said, "Now, G-d, the Creator of the world, has filled our lack and even added, and brought us triplets in this world. We thank G-d, who has done such for us."

Initial investigations of the 2018 fire indicated that it had been caused by a fallen lamp, and that the fire broke out while the parents were at a family event in Jerusalem. A neighbor who lives nearby was asked to take care of the family's five children, and occasionally entered the Ginzburg apartment to make sure everything was going smoothly.

Immediately after the fire broke out, dozens of neighbors arrived and attempted to extinguish the flames on their own. When the incident had concluded, the residents said that the firefighters arrived late at the scene, and did not immediately identify the room where the children were. The Fire and Rescue Service, however, said that the first team of firefighters arrived at the scene a mere five minutes after being called.