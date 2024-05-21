October 7th The Last Pogrom

The first pogrom originated in Alexandria in 38 CE, notices were issued to segregate Jews as aliens, with calls for anyone who was inclined to exterminate, plunder their belongings, and decimate their homes and synagogues to do so with impunity.

Philo the philosopher bears witness: "The most merciless of all their persecutors in some instances burnt whole families, husbands with their wives, and infant children with their parents, in the middle of the city, sparing neither age nor youth, nor the innocent helplessness of infants."

A prototype pogrom served with variations of Demoralization of Jews as aliens, Frenzied blood thirsty mobs, Ghettos, No Intervention, Plundering Indiscriminate Slaughter, Torture, dismemberment, Infanticide, Rape, Destruction, Decimated communities, and Genocide.

Long suffering Jewish communities around the world were endlessly targeted; in Germany, France and the Holyland suffered Crusader massacres, Pre Inquisition Anti-Jewish riots in Spain and Portugal, England treated their Jews to deathly expulsions, Bogdan Chmielnicki, led Ukrainian Cossacks into pogroms, savagely destroying more than three hundred Jewish towns in the vilest way and mercilessly massacred myriads of Jews. Jews were massacred in Aleppo and Damascus and in Bessarabia, Kishinev, as covered by The New York Times -

On Easter priests led a mob, and the general cry, "Kill the Jews", was taken-up all over the city. The Jews were taken wholly unaware and were slaughtered like sheep” “Babes were literally torn to pieces by the frenzied and bloodthirsty mob. The local police made no attempt to check the reign of terror At sunset the streets were piled with corpses and wounded. Those who could make their escape fled in terror, and the city is now practically deserted of Jews.”

Czarist pogroms were ubiquitous. My grandmother’s parents and four brothers were buried alive in Pinsk. In my grandfather’s Ukrainian town of Cherna Jenya’s Jews were murdered, houses burned, women old and young were lined up in the village square stripped flogged and raped; all thirty odd years before Hitler decimated 5,000 Jewish towns and 6M Jews.

My Elter Zeyda Rav Pesach Turkenich & Family Randy/Yisroel Settenbrino

The last European pogroms were in post war Poland. In fact, I had the honor, to know a gentle and lovely survivor named Betty Weinstein, who survived and returned with her brothers and mother to their home in Cracow. They were attacked by neighbors in a scene reminiscent from Frankenstein, villagers arrived with torches and pitch forks to kill the monsters; tiny Betty hid in the oven silently listening as her family was slaughtered. Before the morning a 12-year-old child started out on her lone journey across Poland to Lublin where she united with her uncle and emigrated to the US.

In Kielce Poland Jewish Survivors gathered in a community center and a rumored blood libel ignited an outbreak of violence by the militia, police, and villagers. An angry crowd viciously beat Jews fleeing the attack. By day's end, locals, soldiers, and police killed 42 Jews who thought the holocaust was over. Kielce July 4th, 1946, was widely accepted as the last pogrom until….

October 7th 2023 The Last Pogrom

On the Holyday of Simchat Torah a bazar demonic massacre occurred, under the cover of rocket fire HAMAS infiltrated Israel with 3,000 terrorists. The attackers burst across the border of a sovereign Israel by land, air, and sea, They turned the Nova music festival into a blood bath, decimated towns, cities, and IDF bases. There was a frenzied drug infused rampage of Killing, Raping, Maiming , Dismembering, Burning and Sexually Mutilating men women and children while alive and postmortem. Yet another grotesque variation on the seder of Jewish suffering and so we ask …

Why is this Pogrom different from all the other pogroms?

There is a huge chasm between being at the mercy of malicious and capricious host nations and being in your own backyard from where your siblings are dragged off by ghouls to Gaza. The pogrom continues without respite even now as this article is being written children, women, elderly, and men are being violated in every viable way and we do not know who is dead and who is alive. Israel is never again time, and the long dark night of diaspora is over, yet we are witness to a post Exodus brutal pogrom of 1200 + massacred in a satanic depraved and macabre mix of infanticide, deadly rape and mutilation, which has become an indelible blight on a home base entry in the annals of Jewish history.

Simultaneously, universities fueled by Petro dollars who sold their souls more than a generation ago, are staffed by self-loathing Western academics who invest their skills in indoctrination; and created a new generation of zombies who are Johnny on the spot to aid Islamist encroachment and dismemberment of Israel & Western Culture. Jews around the world are witness to hordes of misfit HAMAS wannabees in Kufiyahs mimicking terrorist talking points, and are being demoralized and targeted for marginalization and disenfranchisement in their cities and countries and there is no intervention to speak of.

So called friends and allies are impotent in their rebuke and many startled as they watch in horror as Golden Calf Universities are hijacked by 1936 theatrical farces, HAMAS flag wavers crying euphemisms of extermination from the river to the sea and chanting Jews back to Poland.

Max Nordau said: The Jew is not hated because he has evil qualities, evil qualities are sought in the Jew because he is hated.

Dishonest reporting is complicit with DNC policies and purport Islamist and leftist calumnies to hone an image of Israel as a pariah state. Media’s propaganda is focused on the plight of Palestinian Arabs instead of on HAMAS measures of secret police, using schools, mosques and hospitals as army bases and launching sites; on their greedy commandeering of food, medical supplies, and international funding are not spoken of. The Guardian, Atlantic, New Republic, Washington Post, NYT, AP, USA Today, MSNBC, CNN, and NPR, TikTok etc. forge smokescreens to distract the stench of terrorists who satanically raped to death, mutilated, abducted children, women, men and elderly on camera for all the world to see.

Whoever was so naive to think otherwise is now on notice, Jewish continuity, relies solely on faith, unity, and the inheritance of the land of our ancestors. As Jews we are charged to immutably set an example for the next generation. Whether at home or still in exile we are the heirs to our heritage and we are called collectively to banish all ghetto anxieties and unabashedly embrace Jewish identity, to stand immutably in the faceof this sordid pressure and defy the whims of capricious governments who want to influence Israeli policy yet are impotent to salvage losses or redeem our captives. Israel did not start this war but will end it on Israels terms.

We will be like Dreamers

Do not remove G-d from the equation. We have been held in contempt for 2000 years and that will not change until we change. G-d works in mysterious ways, and unfortunately His people are still stiff necked, and it sometimes takes a near death experience for one to change their outlook and course. Therefore, the Psychic impact will be just as earlier pogroms, became a calling to come home and inspired a new generation, ready to fight for their existence, proud Jews who under great leaders revitalized the Land and created Jewish defense leagues and so too the last pogrom will be a catalyst for hundreds of thousands if not millions of Jews to finally leave the West for Israel.

It is there Jewish virtuosity will blossom, and Israel will flourish unapologetically, live securely as a treasured nation bringing spirituality, arts, sciences and medical advancement to benefit to all mankind.



Randy/Yisroel Settenbrino is the artist and developer of the Historic Blue Moon Hotel, The Sweet dreams Café and the Last Jewish Tenement Tours, His project was chosen by National Geographic as one of 150 in the Western Hemisphere. He writes on art, psychology, theology, and practical philosophy.He and his wife are also the proud parents of two IDF soldiers serving in Handasah Kravit.







