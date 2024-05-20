Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the announcement of International Criminal Court Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan that he is seeking arrest warrants against Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over alleged war crimes in Gaza.

In a video address this evening (Monday), Netanyahu called the warrants “absurd and false” and stated that they are "directed against the entire State of Israel" and "against the IDF soldiers, who are fighting with supreme heroism against the vile Hamas murderers."

“With what chutzpah do you dare compare the monsters of Hamas to the soldiers of the IDF, the most moral army in the world?” Netanyahu asked Khan. “With what audacity do you compare between the Hamas that murdered, burned, butchered, raped, and kidnapped our brothers and sisters, and the IDF soldiers who are fighting a just war that is unparalleled, with a morality that is unmatched?”

Netanyahu stated that he is "disgusted" by Khan's move, which he characterized as “the new antisemitism.”

He declared that “effort to tie our hands will fail" and that no international organization will prevent us from striking those who seek our destruction."