Get ready to explore every corner of the innovative and ever-expanding kosher universe! You (and your appetite) are invited to a massive celebration of all things kosher with hundreds of food brands, cookbook authors, influencers, and experts, all under one roof.

Known as — what else — KOSHERPALOOZA, this first-of-its-kind festival for foodies, hosted by Fleishigs Magazine and Powwow Events, takes place on May 30, 2024 at the Meadowlands Expo Center in Secaucus, NJ (10 AM – 6 PM).

The full-day extravaganza is packed with events like Chopped-style cooking competitions, cooking and mixology demonstrations, wine tasting classes, exclusive book signings with renowned cookbook authors, and informative panel discussions. Visitors are also welcome to hobnob with some of the top kosher creatives and influencers from across the globe.

Of course, it wouldn’t be KOSHERPALOOZA without bites and sips! With a wide range of exhibitors, from restaurants and visionary startups to the classic brands your grandmother grew up with, expect an endless offering of products from across the kosherverse.

Among the exhibitors are more than 100 booths including: Tnuva, Bethel Creamery, Royal Wine Corp., Eden Foods, Flavor on Board, Loosiez, 7th Heaven, The Nuttery, Natural & Kosher, kosher.com, Tuscanini, Heaven & Earth, Yummy foods, Pelleh Poultry, Mehadrin, Liebers, Reismans, Haus of Babka, Cinko, Recanati Kravy and so much more.

So nu, who will be there? The lineup includes noted kosher cookbook authors and influencers Miriam Pascal Cohen, Melinda Strauss, Isaac Bernstein, Gad Elbaz aka Chef Gaston (yes, you read that right!), Ahuva Gottdiener, Micah Siva, Sol Dining, and more, who will all be cooking up a storm; a CHOPPED-style contest featuring chefs and influencers competing and judging; headliners including Chanie Apfelbaum, Elan Kornblum, Gabriel Geller, Sarah Lasry and Dani Klein, who will all be hosting and toasting; games like blind taste tests, hot sauce contests, and wine glass challenges.

There will also be a panel of experts offering wine tastings, mixology demos, and the People’s Choice for best new product.

Expect a full day of fun and food, where you can sink your teeth into gourmet treats from featured brands, participate in panel discussions, see cooking demos, drink from among the finest wines and cocktails, learn from the best kosher talent, catch the latest news in the kosher restaurant scene, win prizes and giveaways, vote for your favorite products, and hear from leading organizations including the Orthodox Union (OU) and Masbia, too.

Only adults 16 and up will be admitted to the show (16-20 year olds will receive a “no alcohol” wristband). Children under 2 may join parents in strollers.

About Fleishigs Magazine

More than just the authority on kosher cooking, Fleishigs Magazine serves up kosher like never before. Each of its eleven annual issues is a jewel box of triple-tested recipes, entertaining tips, food trends, Shabbat and holiday entertaining guides, in-depth chef spotlights, luxe travel features, and more.

A feast for the eyes dedicated to the best in modern cuisine, Fleishigs takes kosher to unexpected heights to reach and inspire the discerning chef, the food obsessed, and the budding gourmand in us all.

About Powwow Events

Powwow Events is the premier event company dedicated to creating spectacular business expos and networking events that transcend industries. Our events unite thousands of business professionals from diverse sectors and industries, offering a dynamic fusion of networking, learning, and celebration.

For more information, photos, and interviews and, contact Vicki Jakubovic, VICKIGJPR, [email protected], 973-519-8926.